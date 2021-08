Deansboro - Charles Brubaker of Deansboro and formerly of 1591 Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA died August 2, 2021. Calling hours Friday, August 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral, Saturday the 7th, at 10:00 a.m., all at the Madison Mennonite Church, 3959 Stratford Street, Madison, NY.