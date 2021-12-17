Charles F. Hoy, 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 13, 1927, in Carlisle to the late John H. and Pearl (Burgett) Hoy.

Charles owned and operated Hoy's Greenhouse for over 50 years. He was happiest on his tractor. Charles was also a rural postal carrier for 30 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church of Carlisle Springs. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Ruth A. (Sheaffer) Hoy of Carlisle; one daughter, Charlene H. (husband Donald) Martin of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Sherri (husband Jeff) Bergsten of Carlisle, Debi (husband Bill) Flyte of Carlisle, Lori (husband Steve) Beachy of Carlisle, Stephanie (husband Tim) Buckley of Henniker, NH, and Crystal Noel (husband Bobby) Meredith of Windsor, CO; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Evans.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Vicar David Hoth officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

