Charles Edward Bistline, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born on September 11, 1931, in Carlisle and was a son of the late George Kenneth Bistline and Clara (Drawbaugh) Bistline. Ed graduated in 1949 from Carlisle High School and attended the Carlisle Commercial College. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Ed co-owned and operated Carlisle Cement Products in Carlisle for 61 years. He was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church. Ed also attended St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and the former Allison United Methodist Church both of Carlisle. He was a member of the Carlisle Masonic Lodge, Mt. Holly Springs American Legion, AmVets, Eagles, Elks, the Carlisle Club, the Carlisle Moose, National Geographic Society, and the former Friendship Fire Co., Carlisle. Ed enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling and was a member of the Pinochle Club for 30 years. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years Betty E. (Lebo) Bistline, one daughter Elizabeth Anne "Beth" Copits of Carlisle, one son Keith Edward Bistline of Mechanicsburg, one brother James A. Bistline of Carlisle, one sister Mary Ann Bistline Nelson of Mechanicsburg, three grandchildren, Colton Bistline, Tommy Copits and Abby Bistline, many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Ed was preceded in death by six brothers, George, John, Paul, Gerald, Franklin, and Ronald Bistline and four sisters, Betty Mullen, Lois Kosick, Margaret Kees and Nancy Pugliese. There were also three other siblings that died very early in childhood. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Dann Caldwell and Rev. Mira Hewlett officiating. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit Since1853.com to send condolences.