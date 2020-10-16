Charles E. "Pap" Elliott, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 1, 1940 in Grayson, KY to the late William E. and Mildred (Callahan) Elliott.
Charles honorably served his country for 22 years in the US Army. He was a veteran of Vietnam and his service also took him to Germany where he met the love of his life, Christa. Pap was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. He enjoyed reading, mowing his lawn and going to the VFW post 477 where he was a lifetime member. Pap will always be remembered as a selfless man who had a very special place in his heart for his grandson with autism. Charles enjoyed spending time with his friends and family in the United States and in Germany.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Christa M. Elliott of Carlisle; two children, Victor C. (wife Annette) Elliott of Carlisle and Brenda S. (husband Jay) Hallett of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Elijah, Thea, Andrew, Shane, and Elisha; and three siblings, Robert Parsons of Ashland, KY, Janet Manning of Olive Hill, KY, and Jill Elliott of Olive Hill, KY.
A memorial service celebrating Pap's life will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Friends and family will be received from 5:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the Army Herritage Center Foundation, 950 Soldiers Drive Carlisle, PA 17013
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
