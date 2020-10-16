Charles E. "Pap" Elliott, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 1, 1940 in Grayson, KY to the late William E. and Mildred (Callahan) Elliott.

Charles honorably served his country for 22 years in the US Army. He was a veteran of Vietnam and his service also took him to Germany where he met the love of his life, Christa. Pap was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan. He enjoyed reading, mowing his lawn and going to the VFW post 477 where he was a lifetime member. Pap will always be remembered as a selfless man who had a very special place in his heart for his grandson with autism. Charles enjoyed spending time with his friends and family in the United States and in Germany.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Christa M. Elliott of Carlisle; two children, Victor C. (wife Annette) Elliott of Carlisle and Brenda S. (husband Jay) Hallett of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Elijah, Thea, Andrew, Shane, and Elisha; and three siblings, Robert Parsons of Ashland, KY, Janet Manning of Olive Hill, KY, and Jill Elliott of Olive Hill, KY.