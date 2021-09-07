Charles E. Miller

Charles Edward Miller, 92, of Carlisle passed away peacefully Sunday September 5, 2021 in his home.

He was born December 17, 1928 in Newville PA.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 66 years June Fry Miller. He had served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Amtrak, after working 42 years for the railroad.

He was a member of West Hill United Methodist Cemetery, the Newville American Legion, the Railroad Union Maintenance and Ways. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter Kathy M. Sullivan and her husband David, and on son Lynn R. Miller; two grandchildren Colin Sullivan, and Rachel Sullivan, and one niece Patsy Line.

He was preceded in death by his brother John Greggor.

A graveside service will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 at 11 AM in the Bloserville Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeffrey Cartwright officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Spring Area Food Bank P.O. Box 82, Newville, PA 17241.