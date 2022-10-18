Charles Deitch

June 15, 1936- October 12, 2022

Charles Deitch, 86, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.

Born June 15, 1936 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late Samuel And Martha (Shearer) Deitch.

Mr. Deitch was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. He retired from Bethlehem Steel, Steelton Plant, after 30 years of service. He also farmed for most of his life. Charlie was a long time member of the William Grove Historical Steam Engine Association.

He was preceded in death by eight brothers and a grand daughter.

Surviving are his wife: Barbara (Brougher) Deitch; two sons: Charles "Art" Deitch, Jr. (Susan) of Harrisburg and Chester Deitch (Kathy) of Carlisle; three daughters: Susan Schoenherr (Tom) of Georgia, Mary Duran (Tom) of Enola and Paula Whitman (Michael) of Carlisle. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Charles, III, Gretta, Laura, Lisa, Chester, Jr., Samuel, Toni, Bobbi, Ricky, Jesse, Jennifer, Michele and Wendy as well as 22 great grandchildren and a great great grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, October 22, 2022 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Burial will follow in Longsdorff Cemetery. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 A. M. Until 11:00 A. M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WGHSEA, P O Box 509, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055