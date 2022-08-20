Charles "Cork" W. Fickel Jr.

Charles W. "Cork" Fickel Jr

April 12, 1938- August 18, 2022

Charles W. "Cork" Fickel Jr., 84, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in his residence. He was born April 12, 1938, in Dickinson Twp. to the late Charles and Elda (Winand) Fickel

Charles retired from AMP/TYCO as a supervisor after many years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Charles was a member of the Mt. Victory Church in Gardners and Suits us hunting camp in Tioga County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. He loved farming and his Farmall tractor. Cork was an honest hard-working man who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart, and his life reflected that in every way.

Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey (Brandt) Fickel of Carlisle; children, Wendy (Tim) Shughart of Boiling Springs, Laurie (Matt) Compher of Waynesboro, Wade (Deb) Fickel of York Springs, and David Fickel of Dillsburg; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all his siblings.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Victory Church, 1 Victory Church Road, Gardners, PA 17324 with Pastors Linda Mayfair, Brian Mann, and Thomas Phillips officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Victory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090, Kindred Hospice Association, 3350 Riverwood Parkway SE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339, or Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 555 Gettysburg Pike a300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.