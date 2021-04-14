 Skip to main content
Charles Clevenger

Charles Clevenger, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 following a six-year battle with brain cancer.

Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanne Meschi Clevenger, son David Clevenger, daughter Elizabeth Clevenger Morgan, son-in-law Scott Morgan, and five grandchildren, Natalie Morgan, Emma Morgan, Dash Clevenger, Will Clevenger, and Max Clevenger.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Autism Speaks, Cleveland Clinic Burkhardt Brain Tumor Center, or Hospice of Central, PA.

A celebration of his life will be held at his home in Carlisle, PA this summer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

