Charles "Chuck" R. Myers

Charles R. (Chuck) Myers, 68, of Carlisle, PA, passed away in his home on July 25, 2021. He was born on October 22, 1952, to the late Raymond and Ethel (Carey) Myers.

Chuck formally worked at Three Pines Tavern in Mt. Holly Springs, Agway, Carlisle Tire & Wheel, and most recently at DHL in Newville.

Chuck was a member of the Eagles Arie 1299 Carlisle and the White Circle. He was an avid Yankee's & Miami Dolphins fan. He loved to hunt and go fishing, especially with his grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jane (Kint) Myers; two stepdaughters, Angela Wickard of Carlisle and Kristine (Todd) Goodling of Landisburg; four grandchildren, Megan (Derek) Dobbs, Kyle Goodling, Travis Wickard, and Emily Wickard; great-grandchildren, Makenna and Laiven Dobbs; siblings, Bob (Cheryl) Myers of Camp Hill, Millie (Sonny) Deitch of Newville, Peggy (Merv) Gruber of Middletown, and Bonnie (Bob) Getz of Newville; many nieces and nephews; and a loving furry friend, Zoey. Chuck was preceded in death by brothers, Ray, John, and Ken Myers, and sisters, Jane Wagner, and Kay Myers.

As requested by Chuck, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.