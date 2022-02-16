Charles "Bud" Johnson

Charles "Bud" W. Johnson

Waterloo:

Charles "Bud" W. Johnson, 62, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, with his family by his side.

According to Charles' wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A remembrance of life will be held in his hometown of Carlisle, PA at the convenience of the family.

Charles was born October 1, 1959 in Leesburg, VA, the son of the late Charles A. and Geretral M. (Smith) Johnson. After graduated the Carlisle High School in Carlisle, PA, he joined the United States Air Force. Charles was a mechanic by trade. He enjoyed his family but his greatest passion was fishing and spending time with his buddy, Roy Lindstrom.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Trayer) whom he married October 15, 1983; his daughters; Nikki (Todd), Brandy (Robert) and son Rikki Johnson; his brother James (Tammy) Johnson; the love of his life, grandson Day'von Johnson and also his very special dogs, who he referred to as his "Babies"; Xena, Jackson, Bella and Gracie.