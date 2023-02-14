Charles B. Meminger, Jr.

July 13, 1939- February 10, 2023

Charles B. Meminger, Jr. 83, of Chambersburg, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home. Born July 13, 1939, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Charles B. Meminger, Sr. and Ethel (Brookens) Meminger.

He was a graduate of Chambersburg High Area Senior High School with the Class of 1957. As a youth he was involved in Boy Scouts and received his Eagle Scout award and was also an avid baseball player. Charles then went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education from West Chester in 1961 and then his Master of Science in Physical Education from Ithaca College in September of 1965.

Charles put his degree to work becoming a Physical Education Teacher at James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg. He then went on to teach Health and Physical Education at Carlisle High School. While there he started the Carlisle High School Boy's Soccer program and served as head coach for 30 years. He earned many awards during his coaching career to include the PSCA Honor Award in 1998, was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and the PSCA Hall of Fame in 2001. Charles was also a member and former President of the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

He was a member of the former Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church where he and his late wife enjoyed attending worship service and Sunday school. In his younger years he enjoyed working out and staying active. Charles also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters, Christy L. Wagaman and husband Dennis of Chambersburg and Suzanne Upperman and husband Charlie of St. Thomas; two grandchildren, Jessica and Zachary Courtney; and a number of nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. (Vanderau) Meminger who passed away April 10, 2022 and a brother Theodore "Ted" Meminger.

Funeral services will be held at10:00 AM Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Kevin Witter will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023 and one hour prior to the service Saturday morning in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association c/o Randy Behney -Treasurer, 235 Swope Road, Bethel, PA 19507 Memo: Charles Meminger, Jr. Memorial.

Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.