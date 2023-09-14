Charles Allen Jacoby

Feb. 18, 1940 - Sept. 10, 2023

Charles Allen Jacoby was born on February 18, 1940, in the Carlisle Hospital to Arthur and Mae Jacoby, and passed into Eternal Life on September 10, 2023, at Homeland Center in Harrisburg. Chuck was a proud "Bubbler" having graduated from Boiling Springs High School class of 1958. He also was a B.S. graduate from Elizabethtown College and retired from Pennsylvania Blue Shield after 33 years of service in various roles of the Accounting area.

He loved anything outdoors, from hiking over 200 miles of the Appalachian Trail, to hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals from the food that he grew and serving family and friends. He was currently attending Daybreak Alliance Church, and served on three Mission trips to Portugal and Germany after his retirement with Bible Baptist Church of Shiremanstown.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Arthur and Mae Jacoby; his sister, Helen Clouser and his brothers: Merle Bair and Milton Jacoby; and a grandson, Benjamin Annas. Chuck is survived by his wife of 49 years, Arletta Joy Jacoby; and his children: Susan Hohman, Kim Annas, Vickie Myers, Sheri Rhoads, Scott Reed and Kristin Shughart. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He has decided to donate his body to the Humanity Gift Registry for medical education and research, therefore there will be no funeral service. Graveside services will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions could go to Daybreak Church 321 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17055.