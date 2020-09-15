× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles A. "Tom" Simonton III, 81, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home, after a seven-year struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He was born in Mifflintown, PA to the late Charles and Jane (Berry) Simonton.

Tom honorably served his country in the US Army. He attended Millersville University and later retired from Sprint Corporation after 35 years of service. Tom enjoyed volunteering for the Walnut Court Homeowners Association. He was an avid stained glass and oil painting hobbiest. In addition to being a member of various social organizations, Charles was a member of the First United Church of Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Darlis; two sons, Robert (wife Anji) of Salt Lake City, UT and Steven (companion Donna) of Miami, FL; two granddaughters, Sarah (husband Komeil) of Downingtown, PA and Lydia of Eugene, OR; one great-grandson, Cyrus Nasrollahi of Downingtown, PA; and one sister Carol Simonton of Mifflintown, PA.

A service celebrating Tom's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CALC, 38 West Pomfret Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

