Cecilia L. Eldereiny

Cecilia L. (Haught) Eldereiny, 70, of Carlisle, PA passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence. She was born in Akron, OH on December 22, 1949 to the late Aaron Schroader and Nellie Clark (Hall) Haught.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, to help cover funeral expenses. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

