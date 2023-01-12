Cecil Joanne Negley

October 08, 1939- January 09, 2023

Cecil Joanne Diehl Negley age 84, went peacefully to her new home in heaven with her family by her side on January 9, 2023. She was the wife of Marlin Negley they shared 62 years together. She was born October 8, 1939 in Upper Mifflin Twp, PA

She was the daughter of the late Lynn Ira and Martha Ellen Chestnut Deihl.

She worked for the Newville and Carlisle shoes and worked as a waitress at Howard Johnsons at Plainfield Turnpike. She was a Democrat Committee woman for 25 years and served on the Executive Board. She also served as a captain on the Church of God bus at Green Spring and worked with the primary church children there.

Cecil was a coach for the Special Olympics softball team and enjoyed ringing the bells for the Salvation Army. She drove a School Bus for 16 years for Richard Deitch for the Big Spring School district.

She proudly served as a Constable for the State of Pennsylvania and was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God where she belonged to the pairs and spares Sunday School class and was a member of the Jolly Ole Timers.

She loved doing her crafts and helping people and traveling and working with her flowers and fish pond and her precious Mickey Angel.

Cecil is survived by her husband Marlin, her 2 daughters Deborah Ellen Tubbs and her husband Arthur of Newville, PA., and Brenda Wingfield. She is also survived by her 3 sisters Viola Johnson, Evelyn Varner and Emily Jane Eutsy and her 3 brothers Richard and Paul Diehl of Newville, PA and John Deihl of Shippensburg, PA. and 10 Nephews and 7 Nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Lyn Ira and Martha Ellen Chestnut Diehl, her brother Lee Deihl, her granddaughter Nicole Lee Tubbs and Son In Law Mark A. Smith Sr.

A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Carlisle First Church of God from 10:00 - 11:00 AM with A Celebration of Life Service in her honor at 11:00 AM at the Church. A Committal and Burial service will be held immediately following the services at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA.

Memorial Contributions in her Memory may be made to Nikki Lee Foundation C/O Benjamin Tubbs 55 W. Main Street Newville, PA. 17241.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013. You can sign the Guestbook for the Family at HoffmanFH.com