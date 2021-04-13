Cecelia V. Fulton, age 91, of Shippensburg, PA died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late James B. Fulton.

She was born in West Pennsboro Township, PA on June 7, 1929 to the late George I. and Mary B. (Etter) Vanasdlen.

Cecelia had enjoyed working at Cumberland Drive Inn and Midway Bowling and Skating. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and loved crocheting, gardening.

Cecelia is survived by seven sons, John W. Fulton of Walnut Bottom, Terry L. Fulton of Carlisle, Douglas K. Fulton and his wife Amy of Mt. Holly Springs, Jeffrey A. Fulton of Carlisle, Kevin L. Fulton of Newville, Jay S. Fulton and Ray D. Fulton both of Shippensburg; eight grandchildren Stephanie Bennett, James Fulton, Leilani Smith, Cory McBeth, Carly Kiner, Andrew Fulton, Cheyenne Richardson and Lakota Fulton; great grandchildren Layne, Camille, Camden, Hazleigh, Maisy, Fisher and Colton; sisters Naomi Helms and Kay Phillips; brothers Ronald and Robert Vanasdlen. She was preceded in death by her son James B. Fulton, II and daughters Linda D. McBeth and Sherelayne E. Fulton; sisters Anna Vaughn and Janet Vanasdlen; brothers Lee, Paul, Glenn, Roy, Clyde and John Vanasdlen.