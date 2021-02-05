Cecelia J. Leonard

Cecelia J. "Sue" Leonard, 68, of Newville, PA, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the UPMC West Shore. She was born in Latrobe on February 16, 1952 to the late Victor E. and Effie P. (Myers) Marol and was the widow of Richard A. Leonard Sr., who passed away in 2005.

Cecelia was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Moose of Carlisle and the Newville American Legion. She was an avid bingo player.

Surviving are her children, Felice Jay Ferrarini of Newville and Rose Anne White of Carlisle; grandchildren, Jacob Allen White and Emily Rose White; and siblings, Mary Louise Bernett of Latrobe, Gerald Marol of Latrobe, and Bernadette O'Hara of Newville; and her beloved dog, Teamster. Cecelia was preceded in death by siblings, Victor, Benedict and James Marol.

A funeral service will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Tiburtius Raja officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the service and burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112 or the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20090. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.