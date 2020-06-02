× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cathryn J. Brewbaker, age 78, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side to be with the Lord. She was born in Carlisle on February 14, 1942 to the late Robert V. and Ruth A. (Weaver) Conrad.

You would remember Cathryn from working at the former P.R. Hoffman Crystal Plant here in Carlisle after 40 plus years of employment. Cathryn enjoyed word book puzzles and the time she would spend with her loving family at her home.

She is survived by her two sons, Donald and Terry Moyer and her sister, Ethel M. Hurley, all of Carlisle. Also surviving her are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel J. Moyer, Jr., and her four brothers, Raymond, Robert, John, and Roy Conrad.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. There will be no viewing or visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

