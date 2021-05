Catherine Loraine (Drexler) Boisvert, 88, formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Brookdale Grandon Farms, Mechanicsburg. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle. The family will be available following the service for visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. A full obituary will be available at www.EwingBrothers.com when completed.