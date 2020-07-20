Catherin Garlin

Catherine "Kate" (Borrell) Garlin, age 79, joined her Heavenly Father on July 12, 2020. Born on October 26, 1940 to the late Casper and Helen (Foose) Borrell in Carlisle, Kate is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ray Garlin of Harrisburg. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Clarence Garlin (Tammy) of Carlisle, and her daughter, Ruth Dinter (David) of Harrisburg. Kate is survived by three grandchildren: Lakin M Leas (Eric) of Mount Joy, Rebecca Dinter of Harrisburg, and Ashley Garlin of Carlisle. Kate is also survived by two brothers of New Bloomfield: David (Patricia) and George Borrell, and two sisters: Gay Borrell of Newport and Anna Borrell of Shermans Dale. Kate will also be missed by her canine companion, Bear. Kate was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Kate always put family first - especially the grandchildren! She was generous, giving and loving.