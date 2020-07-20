Catherin Garlin

Catherine "Kate" (Borrell) Garlin, age 79, joined her Heavenly Father on July 12, 2020. Born on October 26, 1940 to the late Casper and Helen (Foose) Borrell in Carlisle, Kate is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ray Garlin of Harrisburg. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Clarence Garlin (Tammy) of Carlisle, and her daughter, Ruth Dinter (David) of Harrisburg. Kate is survived by three grandchildren: Lakin M Leas (Eric) of Mount Joy, Rebecca Dinter of Harrisburg, and Ashley Garlin of Carlisle. Kate is also survived by two brothers of New Bloomfield: David (Patricia) and George Borrell, and two sisters: Gay Borrell of Newport and Anna Borrell of Shermans Dale. Kate will also be missed by her canine companion, Bear. Kate was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Kate always put family first - especially the grandchildren! She was generous, giving and loving.
She was a member of the Kennedy Valley Church of God in Landisburg, where she sang, and enjoyed helping with the Ladies Auxillary of the church. In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, Kate volunteered with the Ickesburg Fire Department Ladies Auxillary, and belonged to the Millerstown Moose. She retired as a seamstress for Pebbs Manufacturing in Ickesburg. Kate was a good cook. She baked cookies and chocolate pies with her granddaughters. She loved her cardinals and being outside. She faithfully attended as many of the grandchildren's school and sporting events as possible. She vacationed with her entire family, and naturally everyone brought their mending to her for repairs.
The viewing for Kate will be held at Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home in Loysville, in the newly renovated chapel, on Wednesday, July 15 from 11 am to 1 pm. The funeral service will follow the viewing. The interment will follow the funeral service at Landisburg Cemetery. These services will follow the COVID parameters of social distancing with masks recommended, but not required.
Arrangements entrusted to Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc.
