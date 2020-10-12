Carvel Lee Markley, a lifelong resident of Mechanicsburg, PA, was born February 19, 1949, and died at his home Thursday October 7, 2020 after an extended bout with kidney cancer. He was the only son of Fern Ellen (Becker) and Claude Earl Markley, both of whom preceded him in death. His surviving family includes many Markley cousins, and Cousin Jill Becker, of Ashburn, VA, who attended to him during his prolonged illness. He is considered family by hundreds of others – “Dad” to many of his former students and “Brother” to countless friends and colleagues.

Carvel had a passion for genealogy. He is a descendant of Jacob Markley, who came to America in 1717, and Simon Becker, Esq., who arrived in 1801, both from Germany.

After graduating from IUP, Carvel taught Art in the Carlisle Area School District, and is perhaps best known for his years of collaboration with fellow teacher Cheryl Parsons to produce outstanding musicals, utilizing his talents for set design, choreography, costuming and stage direction. Many of their students went on to professional careers in the theatre.

Carvel was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg, singing in the Choir and serving as Church Historian. He also sang in Cantate Carlisle for 30 years.