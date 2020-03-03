Carrie Ruth "Toots" Negley, 87, of Newville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Green Ridge Village.

She was born February 21, 1933 in Pleasant Hall, PA. Carrie was a daughter of the late David and May (Stouffer) Alleman. She retired in 1983 from the Big Spring School District where she was a custodian for over 25 years. Carrie attended the Doubling Gap Church of God, Newville. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Friendship Fire Company # 47, Newville. Carrie enjoyed sewing, making recipe books, cooking, baking, word search, keeping a clean home and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her loving sole-mate and husband of 67 years, Willis E. "Bill" Negley, whom she married June 1, 1952, two brothers, Robert Alleman and his wife Nancy of Carlisle and Fred Alleman and his wife Judy and a sister-in-law, Betty Alleman all of Newville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles and Simon Alleman and Edna Carbaugh.

A memorial service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Don Snyder officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.

