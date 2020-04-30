Carrie C. Wian

Carrie C. Wian

{{featured_button_text}}
Carrie Wian

Carrie Cecelia Shuman Wian, life-long resident of Carlisle, PA passed away on April 29, 2020 in Hershey, PA from the Covid-19 virus. Carrie moved from Carlisle to Country Meadows in Hershey in May 2019.

Carrie Cecelia was born May 15, 1928 to Emma (Hanlin) and Walter Shuman, and was named after both of her grandmothers - Carrie Hanlin and Cecelia Shuman. Carrie's mother, Emma, always called her daughter by both names, ensuring no favoritism shown to either grandmother. Carrie is survived by Leslie (Jim) of Hershey, Diane of Annandale, VA, Jamie (Sue) of Carlisle and Candi of Winfield, IL. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Carrie was pre-deceased by brother, Robert P. Shuman of San Antonio, TX, former husband "Jamo" Wian and great-grandson, Daron Godbee of Hershey, PA.

Send condolences and view full obit at www.hooverfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Wian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News