Carrie C. Wian

Carrie Cecelia Shuman Wian, life-long resident of Carlisle, PA passed away on April 29, 2020 in Hershey, PA from the Covid-19 virus. Carrie moved from Carlisle to Country Meadows in Hershey in May 2019.

Carrie Cecelia was born May 15, 1928 to Emma (Hanlin) and Walter Shuman, and was named after both of her grandmothers - Carrie Hanlin and Cecelia Shuman. Carrie's mother, Emma, always called her daughter by both names, ensuring no favoritism shown to either grandmother. Carrie is survived by Leslie (Jim) of Hershey, Diane of Annandale, VA, Jamie (Sue) of Carlisle and Candi of Winfield, IL. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.