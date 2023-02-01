Carolyn Reynolds

Carolyn was born in Martinsburg, WV. She is predeceased by her parents Harvey and Edith Rockwell, her brothers Larry Rockwell and Richard Rockwell, her first husband Edward Jack Stevenson, and stepson Michael Reynolds. She is survived by her husband Thomas E. Reynolds, three sisters Linda Brown, Patricia Pressler, Faye Dickson, her son Timothy Stevenson, and two step daughters, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Interment will be at the First Church of God in Landisburg, Pa sometime in the Spring.