Carolyn M. Morrison, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was born on July 26, 1936, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Elmer Smeigh, Sr. and Mary Jane (Sebalist) Smeigh Morace. Carolyn was the widow of Gerald L. Morrison who passed away on March 25, 2022.Carolyn graduated from Carlisle High School in 1954. She retired from Commonwealth Bank in Carlisle after many years of service as a teller. Carolyn was a former member of the McAllister Evangelical United Brethren Church, Carlisle. Carolyn was a devoted wife and beloved matriarch who was loved dearly by her family.She is survived by two sons, Vic K. (wife Tracey) Morrison of Plainfield and Roger L. Morrison of Carlisle, one daughter Deena J. (husband Mike) Hench of Carlisle, one brother Elmer Smeigh, Jr. and his wife Carol of Carlisle, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by one sister Jane Ellen B. Smeigh.A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Alan R. Echard officiating. Private burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.