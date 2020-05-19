Carolyn M. Evans

Carolyn M. (Clark) Evans, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. She was born on October 8, 1933 in Philadelphia and was a daughter of the late Dr. Robert Wayne Clark and Gertrude M. (Oelschlager) Clark. Carolyn was the widow of Virgil L. Evans, who died January 4, 2018.

Carolyn graduated from Abington High School, attended Tyler School of Art, and earned her Bachelors' degree in Education from Temple University in Philadelphia. She was a substitute teacher with Susquenita High School, and she owned and operated an employment counseling firm, Phoenix Employment. Carolyn was a member of the Upper Dublin Friends Meeting in Ambler, PA. She was a lifelong reader, lover of literature and was very fond of flowers and gardening. She had a passion for nature in general, whether appreciation for plant and animal life, or charitable giving to help preserve endangered species. Carolyn was a painter who found many of her subjects in the natural world, and a fiber artist, spinning raw fleece into yarn for knitting and weaving.