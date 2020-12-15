Carolyn L. Sheaffer, 62, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Carlisle and is the daughter of Harry Miller of Carlisle and Bertha Coover-Miller of Carlisle.

Carolyn graduated from Big Spring High School in 1976. She was a homemaker and member of Christian Bible Fellowship Church, Newville.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is survived by her husband of 13 years Jason L. Sheaffer, two sons, CW3 Nathaniel W. (Laurie) Barnard, USA currently stationed in Italy and Daniel W. Barnard of Carlisle, two brothers, Timothy Miller of Shippensburg and Stephen Miller of Colorado, one granddaughter September Barnard and several nieces and nephews.

A pass-through viewing will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 with services to follow at 4:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Jim Moats officiating. Burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.