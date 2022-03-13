Carolyn L. Heil

Heil, Carolyn L., 95 - of Carlisle, PA and Stone Harbor, NJ went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2022 in Atlantic Care Medical Center, Mainland Campus. She was born in Delaware County, PA on October 13, 1926 and was the third child (first daughter) to Arent and Gerda Bach Heil. Two older brothers have predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Elaine M. Heil of Carlisle, PA and Cape May Court House, NJ, as well as one niece and two nephews of Tallahassee, FL.

Carolyn graduated from the Carlisle, PA High School and West Chester State Teachers College (now West Chester University). She received her Physical Therapy certification from the University of Pennsylvania. She never stopped learning, taking every opportunity to learn something new that would help her in her work.

After working in Mississippi, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania she began her private practice, Developmental Dimensions Unlimited, in Carlisle, PA to help children with neurodevelopmental disabilities get a good start in life. She continued working full time in that practice until she was 90 years old.

Artist, World traveler, Teacher, and PT, she never missed an opportunity to discuss her views, especially concerning her faith as well as politics. She was looking forward to spending this summer at her favorite spot, our summer cottage in Stone Harbor, NJ. Instead, as Fanny Crosby wrote, she is "Safe in the arms of Jesus".

Services are private. Please plant a tree or shrub in Carolyn's memory.