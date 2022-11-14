Carolyn F Woodward

May 31, 1938- November 08, 2022

Carolyn F. Woodward, 84, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill. She was born May 31, 1938, in Bellburn, West Virginia, to the late Russell R. and Edith M.(Dorsey) Nutter and was the widow of Robert E. Woodward.

Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Woodward (Deidra) and Eileen Skelly both of Dillsburg; grandchildren, Michelle Singer (Ted), Danielle Harriman (Steve) and Andrea Jackson (Dane); great-grandchildren, Stephen, Kristen, Jared, Lauren, Brandon, Grady, and Brinley; and sister, Wanda Hall of Enola. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her ten other siblings and son-in-law Michael Skelly.

Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Andersontown Church of God Cemetery, 220 Andersontown Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Memorial contributions may be made to support Cardiovascular Services at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in memory of Carolyn Woodward. To make a gift online please visit engage.pennstatehealth.orgestshore. Checks may be mailed to: Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 715, Camp Hill, PA 17001. Please make checks payable to Penn State; memo line "Carolyn Woodward". Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.