Carolyn F. Kenworthy, born Miriam Carolyn Frey, 95, of Carlisle, died peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday February 9, 2022 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle. Carolyn was born in Carlisle on December 5, 1926 to Miriam Anna (Dum) and Jacob Mark Frey. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School (1944) and Shippensburg State Teachers' College (1948), playing second violin in both school orchestras. She taught kindergarten in Hershey, PA (1948-50), Gettysburg (1950-51), and Baltimore, MD (1951-52). Carolyn and first husband, Robert E. Tiley then moved to Catonsville, MD, where she was president of the woman's club and a young mother. The family moved to Wilton, CT in 1962 where Carolyn served on the Board of Trustees of Wilton Congregational Church and enjoyed flower arranging with the Wilton Garden Club. She taught at Head Start in Norwalk, CT. Earning an MA in Education and 6 year Certificate of Advanced Study from Fairfield University (1973), she was a guidance counselor for Westport, CT schools. Divorced in 1974, she married (1981) widower George F. Kenworthy, father of three grown children. Retiring from Wilton to Carlisle in 1989, Carolyn enjoyed classical music, journal writing, composing poetry, book club, Bible Study, and travel. She also enjoyed being a homemaker and entertaining. She served as a church elder at Second Presbyterian Church, on the Clean Air Board, on the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home Board, and with the Carlisle YWCA. Her memberships included: CAR/DAR, P.E.O., Carlisle Travelers Club, Carlisle Civic Club, and the Cumberland County Historical Society. Carolyn is pre-deceased by George F. Kenworthy, by Robert E. Tiley, and by her brother and sister-in-law Robert M. and Elva F. Frey. Surviving are daughter, Nancy Ann Tiley, son Stephen D. Tiley (Helene "Holly"), and grandchildren Kathleen Dornstadter (Drew), Peter D. Tiley, and Helene C. "Ellie" Tiley. She is also survived by step-children Patricia Costabel, Michael Kenworthy (Pat), Susan Said, four step-grandchildren, Rabiah Curran (Sean), Alex Said, Evan Ireland, Alex Ireland, and their families. Carolyn is also survived by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Ferrell (Rev. Dr. Charles), two nephews (Robert G. Frey and David M. Frey) and three nieces (Ann Lewis, Melissa Ferrell, and Melinda Thompson) and their families. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Dr. Jeff Gibelius as the officiant. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle with a time of fellowship at the church following the burial. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. A visitation will be held at Second Presbyterian Church on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. until the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013 or to United Church of Christ Homes, Inc., 30 North 31st Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011, for the benefit of the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home.