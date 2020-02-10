Carolyn E. Williams, 92, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings, Carlisle. She was born on September 8, 1927 in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late George J. Washington and Marie V. Whiting. Carolyn was the widow of Charles I. Williams who died July 27, 1972.

Carolyn graduated from Carlisle High School in 1946. She was a loving homemaker and worked at the Carlisle Chocolate Shop, Piezo Crystal Plant and was the owner of Carolyn's Collectibles. She was a member of Carlisle Art Association, Carlisle TOPS and the Golden Girl Sisters.

She is survived by her children, Deborah A. Collins, Roderick C. Williams, Sr. and Melissa F. Mixell, all of Carlisle, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by one son, Jocquin C. Williams and three brothers; James R. Washington, Sr., Carl Washington and Paul Boswell.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church, 777 W. North St., Carlisle with Pastor John Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to The Christian School of Grace Baptist Church or to West Street A.M.E. Zion Church Youth Ministries, 136 S. West St, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

