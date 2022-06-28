Carolyn Clay Myers

December 11, 1929- June 24, 2022

Carolyn Clay Myers, 92, formerly of Carlisle, loving Mother and Nana, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 24, 2022, at The Landing of Collegeville PA. Carolyn lived 90 years of her life in her beloved Carlisle. Prior to moving to Collegeville in the Spring of 2020 to be closer to her daughter, Barbara and her family, Carolyn lived at Letort Manor for six years. She was born on December 11, 1929, in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Samuel A. Clay and Laura (Cromleigh) Clay and the widow of William H. Myers, Jr. who passed away on Oct. 8, 2007.

Carolyn graduated from Carlisle High School in 1947. She retired from the Carlisle Hospital after 12 years of service and worked for 17 years with C. H. Masland & Sons, Carlisle. She was a member of the former Allison United Methodist Church, Carlisle and where she participated in the Wesley Bible Class and the United Methodist Women. She was a former member of the Carlisle YWCA. Carolyn loved to read, work crossword puzzles, eat anything chocolate and most of all spend time with her family.

She is survived by one son William H. Myers, III and his wife Kari of Mt. Juliet TN, one daughter Barbara A. Hennessey and her husband Edward of Phoenixville, five grandchildren, Joshua Myers, Madison Myers, Shannon Hennessey, Julianna Hennessey, and Kaitlyn Hennessey, three nieces, Cynthia (Bill) Titus, Cindy (Mike) Begley, Chrissie (Brian) Saures and sister-in-law Elaine Clay. She was preceded in death by one brother Samuel A. Clay, Jr and one nephew, Stephen Clay.

A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, followed by funeral services at 12:00 noon in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with William Myers officiating. Interment will be in Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill at the convenience of the family.