Carolyn Ann Bear

January 20, 1943- October 05, 2022

Carolyn (Kay) Ann Bear, 79, was called to the heavens by our Almighty God on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home in Boiling Springs. She was surrounded by her entire family that loved her so dearly at the time of her passing. She fought many years with multiple health issues, but amazed all of us with her ability to overcome and move forward.

Carolyn was born on January 20, 1943 to Dorothy M. Eppley (Moyer) and Samuel L. Moyer, both of Boiling Springs. After graduating from Boiling Springs in 1960, she entered the workforce starting at Farmer's Trust as a teller followed by 22 years at Dickinson College as the payroll administrator where she retired in 2002.

In 1959, Kay met Art at a DeMolay/Eastern Star Dance in Carlisle, and married on December 3, 1961. After retiring, the couple toured many parts of Europe and Canada. She loved gardening, the beach, cooking and baking, and her bird sanctuary. She treasured time spent with her three grandsons with sleepovers, baking cookies, various trips including her favorite NYC, as well as many other activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Georgie M. Mummert. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Arthur E. Bear, brother Frederick L. Moyer (Karen) of York, her sons Steve (Teri) and Troy (Barb) of Boiling Springs. Her grandsons, Mitchell (Marissa) , Matthew, and Douglas, two step grandsons James Laughman and Christopher Laughman (Leslie). She was blessed to have recently met her newest great grandson Colton. In addition, she had six great step grandchildren, Dylan, Sara, Tyler, Skylee, Braden, Aubrey and a great, great step granddaughter Emerson.

Carolyn was a life long member of Otterbein United Methodist Church where earlier on, she and Art were directors of the Youth Group and she also belonged to the United Methodist Women's Group.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by the funeral services on Monday, October 10th, 2022, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA. Burial will follow at Springville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Kay to her beloved Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle PA 17015.