Caroline G. Headley

August 23, 1919- November 05, 2022

Caroline G. Headley, 103, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. Passed away Saturday November 5, 2022.

She was the daughter of Dillwyn G. Gaunt and Anna C.L. Gaunt of Mickleton, NJ, and the widow of Conrad E. Headley, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 72 years. She is survived by 2 sons, Conrad R. Headley and wife Gail Anne, and Ralph Wm. Headley. Two grandchildren and four great grandchildren Heather Ann Headley, husband Aarron, children Atlas and Bali. Keith R. Headley, wife Courtney, children Camden and Kace. Also several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three sisters and a brother. Her hobbies were gardening, sewing and helping others. She was a birthright member of Friends Meeting (Quakers).

Egger Funeral Home in Newville, PA is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be at First United Presbyterian Church in Newville, at a later date. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Green Ridge Village, in her name 210 Big Spring Rd. Newville, PA 17241