Carole Kay Tanger, 81, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on June 4, 1940, in Gardners and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Esther (Harry) Brandt.

Carole was a homemaker and enjoyed the local racing circuit with her husband Bill. In 2005, Bill and Carole were inducted into the York County Racing Club Hall of Fame.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Levi William "Bill" Tanger, one daughter Sherrie K. Worley of Carlisle, one brother Jack Brandt of Carlisle, one granddaughter Daniell Stutenroth, one great-granddaughter Alyia and several nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by one daughter Sheila R. Morda who passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, and two brothers, Don Brandt, and Thomas Brandt.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1915 Ritner Highway, Carlisle with Rev. Richard Warner officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the York County Racing Club's Injured Drivers Fund, 568 Yale St., York, PA 17403 or to a charity of your choice. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.