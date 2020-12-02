Carole A. Lawniczak

Carole A. (Snyder) McCollough Lawniczak, 84, of Carlisle, formerly of Karns City, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carlisle.

Known as "Puddie" to friends and family, Carole was born in Butler on March 28, 1936. She was the daughter of the late George A. and D. Viola (Pfaff) Snyder.

Carole was a graduate of Karns City high school and following graduation received training as a medical secretary in Pittsburgh. She was a long-time member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church and later attended Waggoners United Methodist Church in Carlisle. Carole treasured her childhood memories and often told stories of visits to Grandma and Grand-dad Pfaff's farm and of growing up in Karns City. She loved old barns and covered bridges, antiques, animals, nature, and enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening, writing to friends and spending time with family.

Carole was married to Robert Lawniczak who preceded her in death on January 1, 2016.