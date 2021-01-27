Carole A. Kuhn, 71, formerly of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away January 26, 2021 in the Bridges at Bent Creek. She was born March 3, 1949 in Carlisle, PA to the late Albert A. and Claire (Freeburn) Lindsey and was the widow of Harry B. Kuhn Jr.

Carole was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Class of 1967 and retired from Cumberland Crossings, where she was a receptionist. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Carlisle. In her spare time, she loved to watch and attend auto racing.

Surviving is her stepson, Timothy A. Kuhn of Mt. Holly Springs; two grandchildren; siblings, John A. (wife, Cheryl) Lindsey of Linglestown and Richard A. (wife, Patricia) Lindsey of Carlisle; several nieces and nephews; and cousins, Thomas Lindsey, Patsy Sharp and Joan Ewing, all of Carlisle.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.