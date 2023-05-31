Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Carol Wilson

June 2, 1939 - May 25, 2023

Carol M. Wilson, 83, of Palmyra and formerly of Mount Holly Springs, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Born on June 2, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harley and Helen (Kitzmiller) Morehouse. She was married to the love of her life, the late Gerald D. Wilson, for 57 years.

After graduating high school, she attended Shippensburg University and attained a bachelor's degree. Carol spent the latter part of her career as a computer systems analyst for the state.In her free time, she enjoyed reading, painting, and traveling. She was a determined woman; the first in her family to attend college, the only female math education major at college, and a passionate supporter of women's rights.

Carol is survived by her children: Denver H. Wilson (Patricia) and Rena Wilson-Fox (Randy); grandchildren: Megann Wilson, Denver W. Wilson, Chani Wilson, Sean Wilson, Alanna Fox and Ethan Fox; one great granddaughter BriAnna; sister Janet Schrock. She is preceded in death by her husband and her sister Peg Pierce.

A visitation will be held Thursday June 1, 2023 at Palm Lutheran Church, 11 W Cherry Street Palmyra, Pennsylvania 17078. Starting at 1:00 PM with services to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private per family request.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the Amelia Givin Library, 114 N Baltimore Ave Mount Holly Springs, PA 17065.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.