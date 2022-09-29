Carol Thumma Bucher, 74, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a complete obituary.