Carol Vincent Rose

January 08, 1930- April 10, 2023

Carol V. Rose, 93, passed away on April 10, 2023 at the Church of God Nursing Home in Carlisle, PA. He was the husband of Merily (Molly) J. Rose (Mullen), to whom he was married to for 69 years.

Born in Mount Tabor, PA on January 8, 1930, Carol was the youngest son of the late Harry E. and Rose Anna (Stahley) Rose. He was a graduate of Biglerville High School, a veteran of the Korean War, and member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Goodyear, PA.

Carol was the Branch Manager for many years at the former PNC Bank in Mt. Holly Springs, PA, from which he retired. His love and passion was his family and his fruit farmette in Gardners, PA, where he lived and worked the land for many years. Carol took pride in caring for the land, the fruit produced at his farm and being with his family.

Mr. Rose is survived by his spouse, Merily J. Rose (Mullen), his daughter and son, Suzanne Rose of Carlisle, PA, James Rose and wife Debra of Gardners, PA; grandson Shawn Rose of Tucson, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by six sisters, Evelyn Miller, Dorothy Cline, Genevieve Raffensperger, Gladys Moylan, Helen Heller, Anna Eyster, and four brothers, Joseph, Albert, Robert and Gilbert Rose.

Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, Mt. Holly Springs, PA are entrusted with the arrangements. Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to either the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees in his memory at www.arborday.org