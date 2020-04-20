× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carol Metz McCormick, 73, of Carlisle passed away at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Born January 14, 1947 in Allensville, PA, sh was the daughter of the late Samuel and Irona (Wilson) Metz.

Carol graduated from Kishacoquillas High School in Reedsville, PA in 1964. She graduated from Shippensburg University with a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1968. She received a Master’s Degree in Education from Shippensburg University in 1971.

Carol began her teaching career in the Carlisle Area School District, Carlisle, PA. She retired from teaching in Succasunna, New Jersey.

Surviving are her son: Michael McCormick (wife Amanda) and grandchildren: Reece and Brynn McCormick of Novato, CA; her former hubsnd: Patrick McCormick of Round Rock, TX; brother Samual Metz (wife Mary) of Puerto Rico; sisters: Shirley Irona Carroll of Middleburg and Sandra May Faust (husband Terry) of Danville.

Burial will be private in Allensville Presbyterian Cemetery, Allensville, PA. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date in Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 112 Sipe Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036 or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Main Street, Allensville, PA 17002.

