Carol Lee Swaltek

February 04, 1940- June 21, 2022

Carol Lee Swaltek of Newville passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022 at UPMC-Carlisle.

Carol was born on February 4, 1940 to the late Marion (Waligora) and Thomas Swaltek Sr. in Conemaugh PA. She was a 1957 graduate of Richland Twp HS and a 1961 graduate of Lock Haven Teachers College. While in college, she played varsity field hockey, was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority and was President of the Women's Athletic Association.

Carol taught for 31 years in the Carlisle School District and coached varsity field hockey for 19 years. For several years she taught sailing at a summer camp on Sebago Lake in Maine.

She had many interests including reading, fishing, raising Australian Terriers, traveling (especially to Maine and Nova Scotia), and sports especially Notre Dame football and the Red Sox. She was a member of AARP, PA Association of School Retirees, Save the Manatee Club, National Resources Council of Maine and supporter of arts and crafts through the Coalition for Appalachian Ministry.

Carol is survived by her nephews Jason Fyock, Randy Fyock, Scott Swaltek, Keith Swaltek, niece Laura Mikesic, and friend Linda Brittain. She will be remembered by her many other friends. Carol was preceded in death by her sister Arlene Fyock and bother Thomas Swaltek Jr.

Heartfelt thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and staff of Carlisle Hospital 2nd floor in their care and compassion for Carol. In honor of Carol's request there will be no viewing or services. Cremation and Burial Society of PA is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Rescue of Central PA, PO Box 19, Dillsburg PA 17019 or Natural Resources Council of Maine, 3 Wade St, Augusta ME 04330.