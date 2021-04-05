Carol L. Gantz, 83, formerly of Newville, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Orrstown Personal Care Home with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 3, 1937, in Lebanon and was a daughter of the late Harry R. and Myrl R. (Curran) Seibert and the widow of Walter H. Gantz, Sr. who passed away on May 28, 2010.

Carol graduated from Cornwall High School with the Class of 1955. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, beach walks, Celtic music, baking, canning, and trying different foods. She attended Diller Mennonite Church, Newville. Carol along with her late husband owned and operated the family farm in Penn Twp. for more than 34 years.

She is survived by daughter Brenda L. (and her husband, Michael) Reed of Newburg; three sons, Kevin B. (and his wife, PatriciaAnn) Gantz of Walnut Bottom, Stephen B. (and his wife, Carolyn) Gantz of Boiling Springs, and Walter H., Jr. (and his wife, Shantay) Gantz of Shippensburg; one brother Peter Seibert of Lebanon; one sister Sharon Botz of Milton, DE; six grandsons, five granddaughters, two step-grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by twin grandsons: Michael and Kyle Gantz.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Diller Mennonite Church, 345 Creek Rd., Newville, with Pastors Joe Kindon and Dennis Witmer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday at the church from 11 a.m. until time of the services. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Visit www.Since1853 to send condolences.