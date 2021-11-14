Carol Jean Fenicle Shughart

She is survived by her husband Parker W. Shughart, one son, Leroy W Shughart (wife Traci), four daughters, Tina L. Malick (husband Ken),Kathy J. Himes (husband Ken), Diane M Hess (husband Ronald) and Susan R. Shughart (significant other Andrew Puerzer).

A funeral service will begin at 12:00PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery. To read full obituary and to sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.