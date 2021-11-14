 Skip to main content
Carol Jean Fenicle Shughart

Carol Jean Fenicle Shughart, 77, of Carlisle, PA passed away on November 11, 2021.

She is survived by her husband Parker W. Shughart, one son, Leroy W Shughart (wife Traci), four daughters, Tina L. Malick (husband Ken),Kathy J. Himes (husband Ken), Diane M Hess (husband Ronald) and Susan R. Shughart (significant other Andrew Puerzer).

A funeral service will begin at 12:00PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery. To read full obituary and to sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

