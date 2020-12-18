 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carol J. McLaughlin

Carol J. McLaughlin

{{featured_button_text}}

Carol J. McLaughlin, affectionately known as Mimi, 76, of Carlisle, passed away with her loving husband by her side on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at their home.

A pass-through viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be held on a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visit www.Since1853.com to view a complete obituary

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News