Carol Christine Woolums, 71, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1949 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Walter Z. Loy and Mary Louise (Drexler) Loy.

Carol attended Carlisle High School. She was an avid Penn State football fan and supporter of Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion.

She is survived by her two children; son, Lt. Col Matthew Woolums of Clifton Park, NY, his wife Betsy, and grandchildren Elliot, Max, and Mia; daughter, Meredith James of Florida, her husband Tim, and grandson Grant; three siblings, Steve Loy and wife Connie of Carlisle, Ted Loy and wife Mary Ellen of Williamsport, and Juli-An Coyle of Williamsport; and her lifelong partner, Raymond (Tom) Bailey of Carlisle.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHom.com to offer condolences to the family.