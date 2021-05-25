Carol Blosser

Carol J. Blosser, age 85, of Carlisle, died on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Manor Care Nursing Home of Carlisle with her family by her side.

She was born on November 30, 1935 in Middletown, PA to the late George and Mary (Etter) Kane and was the widow of Kenneth L. Blosser who died on May 5, 2021.

Carol was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. She loved every creature she met, but especially her pup Maggie and cat Missy. Barry Manilow and Patsy Cline were her favorite singers and she enjoyed flowers, puzzles, and getting visits from the grandkids and families.

She is survived by son, Kenneth L. Blosser (wife Darlene) of Carlisle, daughters, Connie L. Hollenbaugh (husband Cloyd) of Carlisle, Patty L. Adams (husband Doug) of Shermans Dale, brother George Kane of Salem, Oregon and sister Arlene Miller of Boiling Springs. Also surviving are her five grandchildren Holly, Shane, Derrick, Teri, Amy, eight great grandchildren Damian, Nathan, Madison, Chloey, Cierra, Joscie, Aaron and Rilee and a great great grandson Kelton as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Jim, Bob, Paul and Richard and two sisters, Shirley Ordway and Marilyn Miller and great granddaughter, Hannah Bowermaster.