× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Ann Romito, 74, of Dillsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.

She was born February 2, 1946, in York the daughter of the late Wilbert D. and Louise E. (Bruggeman) Stambaugh.

She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church, Dillsburg and SASS.

Carol is survived by her husband, Robert E. Romito, Sr. Her sons: Robert E Romito, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Dillsburg and John J. Romito, of Dillsburg. Her sisters: Nancy Houseal, of York and Paulette Poe, of Dover and 2 Grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Tabatha L. Romito and her brother, Richard Stambaugh.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 154 Chestnut Grove Rd., Dillsburg, PA 17019.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Romito as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.