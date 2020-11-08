Carol Ann Johnson (Seig), age 65, of Carlisle, passed away at home on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born November 19, 1954 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Janice (Brion) Johnson.

Carol grew up on the family farm near Wellsboro forming her lifelong interest and passion for horses. Over the past ten years she was able to realize her dream. She and Craig built their farm, raising and riding horses, her favorite being Rocky.

Carol began her career with the Senate of Pennsylvania right out of college; she later moved to the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. She then moved to the executive branch and served in Governor Robert P. Casey's Budget Office before moving to the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, where she served as Vice President of Legislative Affairs until her retirement after 35 years of public service.