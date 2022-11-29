Carol Ann Hurley

December 09, 1946- November 25, 2022

Carol A. Hurley, 75, of Newville passed away Friday November 25, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle.

She was born December 9, 1946 in Carlisle a daughter of Leroy and Evelyn Minich Kelley.

Mrs. Hurley had worked as a Home & Health Care Giver for Celtic and Residential Hospice.

She was a member of the Christian Bible Fellowship Church, Newville.

Mrs. Hurley is survived by her husband Jay E. Hurley; two sons Jason E. Hurley and his wife Nevina, and Kevin Stanley Hurley and his wife Alexis, four grandchildren Jaden, Maeve, Keeva, and Mairead Hurley; two brothers Steve Kelley, and Michael Kelley, and one sister Kristine Gelbaugh.

A viewing will be held Thursday December 1, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM in Christian Bible Fellowship Church, 49 Stamy Rd, Newville. A funeral service with Rev. James Moates officiating will be held at 1:30 Thursday. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Egger Funeral Home Inc. Newville.